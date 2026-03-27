Lucuma: How to use this fruit's powder in beverages

Lucuma powder, derived from the fruit of the same name, is gaining popularity for its natural sweetness and nutritional benefits. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamins, making it a healthy alternative to refined sugars. Adding lucuma powder to your drinks can not only enhance their flavor but also give you a nutrient boost. Here are five ways to incorporate lucuma powder into your beverages.

Tip 1 Smoothie sweetness with lucuma Adding lucuma powder to smoothies is an effortless way to amp up their taste and nutrition. Just one tablespoon of lucuma powder can make your smoothie creamier and sweeter without any added sugars. It goes well with fruits like bananas, berries, and mangoes. Not only does it make your smoothie taste better, but it also adds fiber, vitamin C, and iron to it.

Tip 2 Coffee boost with lucuma For coffee lovers looking for a healthier twist, try adding lucuma powder to your morning brew. The natural sweetness of lucuma complements the rich flavor of coffee, while reducing the need for sugar or artificial sweeteners. Just half a teaspoon mixed into your cup can give you an extra dose of antioxidants and nutrients like beta-carotene.

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Tip 3 Tea time enhancement Enhance your tea experience by mixing in some lucuma powder. Whether it's green tea or herbal infusions, a pinch of this golden-hued powder can add depth to the taste profile, while providing essential vitamins such as B3 and B6. This simple addition makes for a delightful afternoon pick-me-up that's both flavorful and nutritious.

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Tip 4 Dairy-free milk alternatives If you prefer dairy-free options, adding lucuma powder to almond or coconut milk can make a deliciously creamy drink. This combination not only tastes great but also provides essential nutrients like calcium and magnesium found in plant-based milks, along with the added benefits from lucuma's vitamin content.