How onion poultices work to relieve stubborn cough

Onion poultice is a traditional remedy that has been used for ages to relieve stubborn coughs. The natural method is said to work by loosening mucus and soothing the throat. Onions have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce irritation in the respiratory tract. Using an onion poultice is simple and requires only a few ingredients, making it an accessible option for those seeking natural relief.

Preparation Preparing the onion poultice To prepare an onion poultice, start by chopping one or two onions into small pieces. Place the chopped onions in a clean cloth or cheesecloth and tie it securely. You can also lightly warm the wrapped onions over low heat for a few minutes. This process releases essential oils from the onions, which are believed to help alleviate coughing.

Application Applying the poultice effectively Once prepared, place the onion poultice on your chest or back while lying down comfortably. Secure it with a bandage or cloth so that it stays in place during use. It's best to keep the poultice on for about 30 minutes to an hour at a time. This allows enough time for the onion's natural properties to work effectively.

Usage frequency Frequency of use for best results For best results, use the onion poultice once or twice a day until you feel relief from coughing symptoms. Consistency is key when using natural remedies like this one. Monitor your body's response, and adjust frequency as needed based on how well you tolerate it and how effective it seems in alleviating your cough.

