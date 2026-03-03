Perilla leaves: How to use the Korean herb in recipes

Perilla leaves, a staple in Korean cuisine, are slowly making their way into the global culinary scene. With their unique flavor and versatility, these leaves can be used in a number of dishes to give them a fresh twist. Here's how you can use perilla leaves in your cooking and explore new flavors and textures. From traditional recipes to modern adaptations, perilla leaves can add an exciting dimension to your meals.

#1 Traditional Korean dishes with perilla In Korea, perilla leaves are often used to wrap rice and other ingredients, making a dish called ssam. The aromatic quality of the leaves elevates the taste of the fillings, be it vegetables or tofu. Another popular dish is perilla leaf kimchi, which adds a spicy kick to meals. These traditional recipes show how perilla can be used to add depth to everyday dishes.

#2 Perilla leaf pesto: A twist on classic recipes Perilla leaf pesto is an innovative take on the classic Italian sauce. By replacing basil with perilla leaves, you get a unique flavor profile that's nutty and slightly peppery. Blend the leaves with garlic, nuts, olive oil, and cheese for a delicious spread or pasta sauce. This variation is perfect for those who want to experiment with new flavors while keeping things simple.

#3 Adding perilla leaves to salads for freshness Adding fresh perilla leaves to salads can make them more flavorful without overpowering them. The subtle minty taste of these greens pairs well with other salad ingredients like cucumbers or radishes. Tossing some chopped perilla into your salad not only makes it look good but also gives it an extra layer of complexity.

