Want beautiful event decor? Use pressed flowers
What's the story
Pressed flowers make for an elegant and eco-friendly option to spruce up event decor. The delicate beauty of these flowers can make any space look classy, be it a wedding or a corporate event. By using pressed flowers, you can add a touch of nature to your decor without the hassle of maintenance. Here are some practical tips on how to incorporate pressed flowers into your event decor.
Selection
Choosing the right flowers
When choosing flowers for pressing, go for blooms that are flat and have vibrant colors.
Roses, daisies, and violets are popular choices because of their natural beauty and how well they retain color when pressed.
Make sure the flowers are fresh so that they retain their shape and color during the pressing process.
Technique
Pressing techniques for best results
To press flowers properly, place them between two sheets of absorbent paper and put a heavy book on top. Leave them for at least two weeks to dry completely.
Alternatively, you can use a flower press tool specifically designed for this purpose.
The key is to ensure even pressure so that the petals don't curl or warp.
Display
Creative ways to display pressed flowers
Once your flowers are pressed and dried, there are many creative ways to display them at events.
You can frame them in glass frames or incorporate them into table centerpieces by placing them under clear glass plates.
Another option is to create custom invitations or place cards using the pressed flowers as decorative elements.
Maintenance
Tips for long-lasting arrangements
To keep your pressed flower arrangements looking fresh throughout the event, keep them away from direct sunlight and moisture.
This prevents fading and keeps the integrity of the pressed flowers intact.
Regularly check arrangements for any signs of wear or damage, and replace any pieces that may have deteriorated over time.