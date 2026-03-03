New to sumac spice? Here's how to use it

Sumac, a tangy spice with a lemony flavor, has been a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine for centuries. Its vibrant red hue and unique taste make it an interesting addition to many dishes. Not only does sumac enhance the flavor of food, but it also offers several health benefits. Here are five ways to incorporate sumac into your cooking, and enjoy its distinct flavor.

Salad boost Enhance salads with sumac Adding sumac to salads can give them a refreshing twist. Its tartness goes well with fresh vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers. You can sprinkle some sumac over your salad or mix it into dressings for an extra zing. The spice complements the natural sweetness of fruits as well, making it a versatile choice for fruit-based salads.

Rice infusion Flavorful rice dishes Sumac can also be used to elevate rice dishes by adding depth and complexity to their flavor profile. Mixing sumac into rice before cooking or as a finishing touch can transform simple grains into flavorful sides that pair well with a variety of main courses. The spice's acidity balances rich ingredients, making it ideal for pilafs and grain bowls.

Vegetable twist Spice up roasted vegetables Roasted vegetables take on a whole new dimension when seasoned with sumac. Its tangy notes contrast beautifully with the sweetness of roasted root vegetables like carrots and beets. Simply toss vegetables in olive oil and sumac before roasting to create a delicious side dish that enhances any meal.

Dip delight Zesty dips and spreads Incorporating sumac into dips like hummus or tzatziki adds an exciting layer of flavor without overpowering other ingredients. This spice works particularly well in yogurt-based dips, where its acidity complements creamy textures perfectly. Serve these zesty spreads alongside pita bread or fresh vegetables for an appetizing snack option.