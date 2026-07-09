How to make your dog's collar smell fresh
What's the story
Keeping your dog's collar clean is important for both hygiene and comfort. Regular washing helps remove dirt, sweat, and odor, ensuring your pet wears a fresh accessory. While professional cleaning services are available, many pet owners prefer to wash collars at home for convenience and cost-effectiveness. Here are some practical tips to effectively clean dog collars using simple household items and methods.
Tip 1
Use mild soap and water
A gentle solution of mild soap and water can work wonders in cleaning dog collars. Mix a few drops of dish soap in warm water. Soak the collar for a few minutes, then use a soft brush or cloth to scrub away dirt and grime. Rinse thoroughly with clean water to remove any soap residue before letting it air dry.
Tip 2
Baking soda for odor removal
Baking soda is famous for its odor-absorbing properties, making it a great option to keep dog collars smelling fresh. To use baking soda, sprinkle some directly onto the collar or mix it with water to make a paste. Apply this paste on the collar, let it sit for about fifteen minutes, and then rinse off with warm water.
Tip 3
Vinegar as a natural cleaner
Vinegar is another natural cleaner that can help in removing stains and odors from dog collars. Mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a bowl, and soak the collar in this solution for about ten minutes. Scrub gently with a soft brush, then rinse well under running water to eliminate the vinegar smell.
Tip 4
Machine wash with caution
If the collar is machine washable, you can put it in the washing machine for a thorough clean but only after taking some precautions. Put the collar in a mesh laundry bag to protect it during the wash cycle. Use a gentle cycle with cold water and mild detergent to avoid damaging the material or fasteners of the collar.
Tip 5
Air dry properly
Air drying is the best way to keep your dog's collar from getting damaged after washing. Avoid using direct sunlight or heat sources such as radiators, as they can cause shrinkage or weaken fabrics over time. Hang the collar on a clean towel rack or lay flat on towels until completely dry before reattaching it on your pet.