Selling your Mac? Don't forget to delete your private data
What's the story
Wiping your Mac clean can be a daunting task, but it does not have to be. With the right steps, you can ensure that your Mac is wiped clean and ready for a fresh start. Whether you are preparing to sell or donate your device, knowing how to wipe it properly is essential. Here are some practical tips to help you wipe your Mac effectively and efficiently.
Tip 1
Back up your data first
Before you wipe your Mac, make sure you back up all your important data.
Use Time Machine or any other backup solution to save your files on an external drive or cloud storage.
This way, you won't lose any important documents or photos that you may need later.
Once the backup is complete, double-check that all critical data has been saved before proceeding with the wipe.
Tip 2
Sign out of all accounts
Before you wipe your Mac, make sure to sign out of all accounts. This includes iCloud, iTunes, and any other Apple services.
By signing out, you will prevent any issues with account activation locks in the future.
Go to System Preferences and select Apple ID to sign out of iCloud and other services linked to your device.
Tip 3
Reset NVRAM/PRAM
Resetting the NVRAM/PRAM on your Mac can help restore default settings for hardware-related preferences.
To reset these parameters, turn off your Mac and then turn it back on while pressing the Command, Option, P, and R keys simultaneously until you hear the startup sound twice.
This step ensures that certain settings are cleared before wiping the system completely.
Tip 4
Erase macOS using Recovery Mode
To erase macOS, restart your Mac and hold the Command and R keys until you see the Apple logo or spinning globe.
This will take you to Recovery Mode, where you can access Disk Utility from the Utilities menu.
Select your startup disk, and click Erase to format it with APFS or Mac OS Extended (Journaled) format, depending on your version of macOS.
Tip 5
Reinstall macOS if needed
If you plan on using your Mac again after wiping it clean, reinstalling macOS is crucial.
In Recovery Mode, select Reinstall macOS from the Utilities menu.
Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the latest compatible version of the operating system.
This ensures that the system is ready for use, with all necessary updates and security patches.