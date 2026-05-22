How turmeric can help you beat stress

Turmeric, a vibrant yellow spice, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. However, recent studies suggest it may also help relieve stress. The active compound in turmeric, curcumin, has been studied for its potential effects on mental health. This article delves into how turmeric can be an ally in the battle against stress, exploring its mechanisms and ways to incorporate it into your diet.

Brain benefits Curcumin's impact on brain health Curcumin has been found to boost brain health by increasing levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). BDNF is a protein that promotes the growth and survival of neurons. Low levels of BDNF have been linked to depression and cognitive decline. By increasing BDNF levels, curcumin may help improve mood and cognitive function, thereby reducing stress.

Antioxidant power Antioxidant properties of turmeric Turmeric is loaded with antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress occurs when there is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body, leading to cell damage. By neutralizing free radicals, turmeric can reduce inflammation and the physical symptoms of stress, such as fatigue and tension.

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Dietary tips Incorporating turmeric into your diet Incorporating turmeric into your diet can be easy and rewarding. Adding it to curries, soups, or smoothies are some ways to consume this spice regularly. Pairing turmeric with black pepper can improve curcumin absorption by up to 2,000%. Using healthy fats like coconut oil or olive oil while cooking with turmeric can further increase its bioavailability.

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