Keep your indoor plants healthy with this hack
What's the story
Hydrogen peroxide is one of the most versatile household items and can prove to be an asset for indoor plants.
It is a simple compound, the formula for which is H2O2, and has properties that can help boost plant health.
From encouraging root growth to warding off diseases, there are many benefits of using hydrogen peroxide, if used right.
Here's how you can use it to make your indoor plants healthier.
Root booster
Promoting root growth
Hydrogen peroxide can help promote root growth by supplying extra oxygen to the roots.
When diluted in water, it releases oxygen that aerates the soil and promotes healthy root growth.
A popular mixture is adding one teaspoon of hydrogen peroxide to one cup of water and watering the plants with the solution once a week.
Fungal fighter
Disease prevention
Indoor plants are prone to fungal infections since they do not have good airflow, and high humidity levels.
Hydrogen peroxide serves as an effective antifungal agent that can prevent these infections.
Spraying a diluted solution of hydrogen peroxide on the leaves or soil of the plant can reduce the risk of fungal diseases without harming it.
Insect deterrent
Pest control solution
Hydrogen peroxide is potent enough to keep pests such as aphids and mites at bay on your indoor plants. It attacks their cellular structure, resulting in their death.
To use it as a pest control, combine one part hydrogen peroxide with ten parts water and spray directly on affected portions of the plant.
Soil enhancer
Soil aeration improvement
Using hydrogen peroxide aids in improving soil aeration by breaking down compacted soil particles.
This helps in better air circulation around roots, improving nutrient uptake and overall plant health.
A simple method is to mix two tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide with one liter of water and apply it directly into the soil every few weeks.
Germination booster
Seed germination aid
Hydrogen peroxide also helps in seed germination by softening the seed coats and killing pathogens that might prevent growth.
Soaking seeds in a mixture of one part hydrogen peroxide with four parts water for about thirty minutes before planting can dramatically boost germination levels.
This way, the seeds get a stronger start, resulting in the healthier development of plants right from the beginning.