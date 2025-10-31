Ice cream and colds: Myths v/s facts

Ice cream is often blamed for catching a cold, especially during the colder months. Many believe that eating ice cream can make you sick or worsen a cold. However, this belief is mostly a myth with no scientific evidence to back it. This article delves into the truth behind this myth, looking at how ice cream affects the body and whether it really contributes to colds.

#1 Understanding colds and their causes Colds are caused by viruses, not food choices like ice cream. The common cold is usually caused by viral infections such as rhinoviruses. These viruses spread through direct contact with infected individuals or surfaces, and through the air via droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

#2 Ice cream's impact on body temperature Eating ice cream does not lower your body temperature significantly enough to cause a cold. While cold foods can provide temporary relief from sore throats or inflammation, they do not affect your overall body temperature in a way that would lead to illness. The body's internal mechanisms maintain temperature effectively regardless of dietary choices.

#3 Nutritional benefits of ice cream Ice cream also has nutritional benefits, such as providing calcium and vitamins like vitamin A and D. These nutrients are important for bone health and immune function. Including ice cream in a balanced diet can provide these benefits without increasing the risk of catching colds when consumed in moderation.