Ice hotel escapades: Things you should know
Ice hotels, known for their unique construction entirely from ice and snow, are ephemeral wonders that are rebuilt annually. Guests can marvel at rooms, intricate ice sculptures, bars, and even chapels - all carved from ice. These hotels offer more than just a chilly stay; they're an opportunity to immerse oneself in artistry and experience the tranquility of nature.
Choosing the right ice hotel
There are many ice hotels around the world, mostly in cold countries like Sweden, Canada, and Norway. Each one is unique, with beautiful hand-carved ice rooms and fun outdoor activities like dog sledding or northern lights viewing. When choosing an ice hotel, think about what kind of experience you want and pick one that offers those things.
Preparing for your stay
The whole point of staying in an ice hotel is that it's cold - expect sub-zero temperatures at all times. Most hotels supply thermal sleeping bags that are designed to keep you warm in temperatures down to -30 degrees Celsius. You should pack thermal underwear, wool socks, and layers that can be easily added or removed. Bring a warm hat and gloves!
Embracing the cold
Learn to love sleeping on a bed of ice by getting involved in the many activities offered by ice hotels. Sip warm drinks at an ice bar or venture out into the frozen landscapes on snowshoes or skis. Many establishments also feature saunas or hot tubs, providing a welcome warmth after a day in the cold.
Capturing memories safely
Taking photos inside an ice hotel can be tricky due to the low light conditions and cold temperatures that can quickly drain your camera's battery. Use a camera with manual settings to compensate for the lighting conditions and hold spare batteries close to your body when not in use to keep them warm. Always seek permission before photographing specific sculptures or areas within the hotel.
Tips for comfortable sleep
Sleeping on a bed of ice is a unique experience, but ensuring comfort is crucial to a positive stay. Utilize the thermal sleeping bags provided by the hotel, but wear light layers inside to allow body heat to circulate efficiently. Skip the caffeine before bed as it can make it harder for your body to stay warm during sleep.