Iceland hot springs, you might want to skip

Iceland is famous for its hot springs, but not all of them are worth your time. While some are overhyped, others are more accessible and less crowded. If you are planning a trip, it may be worth avoiding these overrated spots. Here are five hot springs in Iceland that are often considered overrated by travelers. Knowing this can help you plan a more enjoyable and unique experience.

#1 Blue Lagoon's high price tag The Blue Lagoon is one of Iceland's most famous hot springs, but its steep entry fee can be a turn-off for many. While the lagoon offers a unique experience, the cost can go up with additional services like massages or premium packages. Some visitors feel the price does not match the experience, especially when compared to other natural springs that are less expensive or even free.

#2 Secret Lagoon's crowded experience The Secret Lagoon in Fludir is another popular spot, but its popularity means it can get crowded. Many visitors have reported that the number of people can take away from the tranquility one expects from a natural spring. Although it is one of the oldest geothermal pools in Iceland, the crowded experience may not be ideal for those looking for peace and quiet.

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#3 Myvatn Nature Baths' chilly waters While Myvatn Nature Baths is often compared to Blue Lagoon, it has its own charm, but some find its waters not as warm as they expected. Located in North Iceland, this place offers stunning views, but it may leave some visitors wanting warmer water temperatures. If you are looking for consistently hot waters, this place may not meet your expectations.

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#4 Landmannalaugar's rugged terrain Landmannalaugar is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and geothermal activity, but reaching this remote area requires a lot of effort. The rugged terrain is not suitable for everyone, and it can be difficult during certain seasons due to weather conditions. While the natural beauty is breathtaking, the journey may not be worth it for those who prefer easier access.