For hikers: 5 most extraordinary trails in Iceland

The Landmannalaugar region is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and geothermal activity. The Laugavegur Trail, one of Iceland's most famous hikes, starts here.

The trail is 55 kilometers long and usually takes four days to complete. Hikers can expect to see hot springs, lava fields, and moss-covered landscapes.

The region's unique geology makes it a photographer's dream, with vibrant colors contrasting against the stark terrain.