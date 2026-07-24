For hikers: 5 most extraordinary trails in Iceland
What's the story
Iceland is famous for its stunning landscapes and unique geological features, making it a hiker's paradise. From glaciers to volcanic terrains, the island offers a variety of hiking trails that promise breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences. Here are five unusual hikes in Iceland that lead you through some of the most extraordinary terrains, each with its own challenges and rewards.
#1
Explore the Landmannalaugar region
The Landmannalaugar region is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and geothermal activity. The Laugavegur Trail, one of Iceland's most famous hikes, starts here.
The trail is 55 kilometers long and usually takes four days to complete. Hikers can expect to see hot springs, lava fields, and moss-covered landscapes.
The region's unique geology makes it a photographer's dream, with vibrant colors contrasting against the stark terrain.
#2
Discover the Thorsmork valley
Thorsmork Valley is surrounded by three glaciers and offers a diverse landscape of lush forests, rivers, and mountains.
The valley is accessible via rugged roads only during summer months when snow melts away.
One of the popular hikes in this area is Fimmvorduhals Pass between Eyjafjallajokull and Myrdalsjokull glaciers.
This challenging trek rewards hikers with panoramic views of waterfalls and volcanic peaks.
#3
Trek through Skaftafell National Park
Skaftafell National Park has a variety of hiking trails through glaciers and waterfalls. One of the most popular trails leads to Svartifoss waterfall, which is surrounded by basalt columns.
For the more adventurous, the park offers glacier hikes on Vatnajokull glacier, Europe's largest glacier.
These hikes provide a unique opportunity to walk on ancient ice formations while enjoying stunning views of surrounding mountains.
#4
Wander along Snaefellsnes Peninsula trails
The Snaefellsnes Peninsula has a variety of hiking trails that take you through diverse landscapes, from volcanic craters to black sand beaches.
The area is famous for Snaefellsjokull volcano, which inspired Jules Verne's Journey to the Center of the Earth.
Hikers can explore trails leading to Kirkjufell mountain, or walk along coastal paths with views of sea cliffs and bird colonies.
#5
Experience Askja Caldera hikes
Askja Caldera in the remote central highlands provides a unique hiking experience with its otherworldly landscapes.
The area features volcanic craters filled with azure lakes, surrounded by rugged mountains.
These mountains are often capped with snow, even during summer months, making it a challenging yet rewarding trek for adventurers seeking solitude amidst nature's grandeur.