Kleinur: A crunchy, sweet treat from Iceland
What's the story
Icelandic kleinur are a traditional pastry that has won hearts for its unique texture and taste. These twisted doughnuts are a staple in Icelandic cuisine, often served with coffee or tea. The preparation of kleinur is an art, requiring precision and patience. With their crispy exterior and soft interior, kleinur offer a delightful experience for those who appreciate baked goods. Here's how to prepare them.
Ingredients
Gathering essential ingredients
To make authentic Icelandic kleinur, you will need flour, sugar, baking powder, cardamom, butter, milk, and salt.
These ingredients come together to create the dough's distinct flavor profile.
Cardamom is particularly important, as it gives kleinur their signature aroma.
Make sure all ingredients are fresh for the best results.
Dough preparation
Preparing the dough
Start by mixing flour, sugar, baking powder, cardamom, and salt in a bowl.
Add melted butter and milk gradually until you get a soft dough.
Knead it lightly on a floured surface until smooth, but not sticky.
Rest the dough for about 30 minutes to let it rise slightly.
Shaping process
Shaping kleinur
Once rested, roll out the dough into a rectangle about half a centimeter thick.
Cut strips about two centimeters wide and three centimeters long.
Twist each strip into a spiral shape before frying.
This step is crucial, as it determines the texture of the final product.
Frying tips
Frying techniques
Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat.
Carefully place each twisted strip into the hot oil one by one.
Fry until golden brown on both sides, about two minutes per side.
Use a slotted spoon to remove excess oil after frying.
Serving ideas
Serving suggestions
Traditionally, kleinur are served warm with coffee or tea during afternoon breaks in Icelandic homes.
However, they can also be enjoyed as breakfast treats or snacks throughout the day.
For added flavor, sprinkle powdered sugar on top before serving, if desired.