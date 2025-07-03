How to elevate your look with a classic white shirt 

White shirts are a classic wardrobe staple, often considered a blank canvas for fashion experimentation. Celebrities have long embraced the versatility of white shirts, showing how they can turn this simple piece into a statement of style. From casual outings to red carpet events, these public figures show us how to wear white shirts with flair and creativity. Here are some iconic ways celebrities effortlessly style their white shirts.

Blazer combo Layering with blazers Celebrities often team a white shirt with a blazer for a polished look. This combination works best for both formal and semi-formal occasions. A well-fitted blazer over a crisp white shirt can elevate an outfit instantly, giving it structure and sophistication. Be it paired with jeans or tailored trousers, this ensemble continues to be a favorite among stars wanting to stay classy without compromising on comfort.

Casual knot Tied at the waist Tying a white shirt at the waist is another popular styling trick among celebrities. This one adds an element of casual chic to any outfit, making it perfect for relaxed settings or day events. By knotting the shirt at the front or side, celebrities create an effortless vibe that goes well with skirts or high-waisted pants, offering both comfort and style.

Dress layering Underneath dresses Wearing a white shirt underneath dresses is a trend that a lot of celebrities have been loving. By doing so, they are able to add depth and interest to their outfits without compromising on modesty, and warmth during cooler weather. The combination of structured shirt with flowing dress makes an eye-catching statement that works well for a range of occasions.

Accessory focus Paired with statement accessories Celebrities love to play up their white shirt looks with statement accessories. Bold necklaces, oversized sunglasses or vibrant scarves can take a basic outfit up a notch. By placing emphasis on accessories, they divert attention from the simplicity of the shirt itself and showcase individual style preferences through mindful choices.