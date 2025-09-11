What exactly is Kanban method?

The Kanban method is a widely-used task management approach that focuses on visualizing work, limiting work in progress, and improving flow. It is a manufacturing concept that has been adapted for other fields to boost efficiency and productivity. With a Kanban board, teams can manage their tasks and projects more efficiently, ensuring optimal resource utilization. Here are key insights into using the Kanban method.

#1 Visualize your workflow Visualizing your workflow is the first step of the Kanban method. A typical Kanban board has columns representing different stages of a process (like "To Do," "In Progress," and "Done"). Cards representing tasks move from one column to another as they progress. This visualization helps teams know their current workload and quickly identify bottlenecks.

#2 Limit work in progress Limiting work in progress (WIP) is key to staying focused and efficient. By placing WIP limits on each column of the Kanban board, teams can avoid overburdening themselves with too many tasks at once. This pushes team members to get existing tasks done before taking on new ones, resulting in less multitasking and better productivity overall.

#3 Manage flow effectively Managing flow means ensuring that your tasks move smoothly through your workflow without delays. By regularly reviewing how your cards are moving on the Kanban board, you can identify areas where your tasks are stuck or delayed. You can then address those issues quickly to maintain a steady flow of work from start to finish.