How to get clear audio on video calls
What's the story
Video calls have become an integral part of our daily communication, whether for work or catching up with friends. However, audio quality issues can often ruin the experience. Luckily, there are a number of simple hacks that can improve sound clarity and make conversations smoother. Here are some practical tips to enhance audio on video calls, without any complex setups or expensive equipment.
Tip 1
Use a good microphone
Investing in a good microphone can make a world of difference in audio quality.
Built-in microphones on laptops and phones usually pick up background noise and produce muffled sounds.
An external microphone, be it USB or headset-based, can capture your voice more clearly and minimize ambient noise.
This simple upgrade can drastically improve how well you are heard during calls.
Tip 2
Reduce background noise
Background noise can be extremely distracting during video calls.
To minimize this, try to choose a quiet room with minimal distractions. Close windows and doors to block out external sounds like traffic or construction work.
You can also use noise-canceling headphones that filter out unwanted noises, letting you focus on the conversation.
Tip 3
Adjust audio settings
Most video calling platforms have audio settings that you can tweak for better sound quality.
Go through these settings before your call to make sure everything is configured correctly.
You can adjust input and output levels, enable noise suppression features, and even test your microphone and speakers for optimal performance.
Tip 4
Position yourself correctly
The position of your device also plays a key role in audio quality during video calls.
Make sure your microphone is close enough to pick up your voice clearly, but not so close that it captures breathing sounds or pops from plosives like p sounds.
Keeping the right distance between yourself and the device ensures clear communication.
Tip 5
Use wired connections when possible
Wireless connections are convenient but may introduce latency or dropouts that affect audio quality during video calls.
Whenever possible, use wired connections, such as Ethernet cables, for internet access instead of Wi-Fi, as they provide more stable connections with less interference from other electronic devices nearby.