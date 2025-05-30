Do these exercises for stronger core
What's the story
Core stability is important for fitness and day-to-day activities.
A strong core means better posture, balance, and lesser risk of injuries.
While there are a number of ways to build core strength, adding some unique exercises to your routine can do the job well.
Here are five such exercises that focus on different muscles of the core region, and help you build stability.
Plank power
Plank variations for enhanced strength
Planks are a staple exercise for core stability, but their variations can make them more effective.
While side planks engage your oblique muscles, adding leg lifts target an additional muscle group.
You can also try a forearm plank with hip dips to increase rotational strength.
These modifications challenge your body differently, prevent workout monotony, and ensure continuous improvement in your core strength.
Twist technique
Russian twists for oblique activation
Russian twists focus on strengthening oblique muscles through rotational movement.
Sitting on the floor with knees bent, lean back slightly while keeping your back straight.
Hold your hands together or use a weight to add resistance as you twist from side to side.
This exercise not only improves oblique strength but also enhances balance and coordination.
Balance boost
Bird dog exercise for balance improvement
The bird dog exercise is amazing for improving balance and coordination while working multiple muscle groups, including the lower back, glutes, and abdominals.
Start on all fours with hands placed under shoulders and knees under hips.
Extend one arm forward while extending the opposite leg backward, keeping both parallel to the ground before switching sides.
Bug basics
Dead bug exercise for core engagement
The dead bug exercise emphasizes keeping a stable spine while moving limbs separately—an essential element of core stability training.
Lying on your back with arms up towards the ceiling and legs raised at ninety degrees activates deep abdominal muscles as you alternate lowering opposite arm-leg pairs without letting them touch the ground.
Hollow hold
Hollow body hold for total core activation
The hollow body hold is an advanced move that engages all major muscle groups in your midsection at once.
It builds tension all around the torso when done right.
Lying flat on a surface, lift shoulders off the floor with legs, curving slightly like a hollowed out shape.
Holding it builds the whole midsection effectively over time.