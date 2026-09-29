Tai chi can do wonders for your flexibility!
What's the story
Tai Chi, the ancient Chinese martial art, is known for its slow, deliberate movements and meditative nature. It is not only a practice for relaxation but also for improving flexibility. The gentle stretching and controlled movements of Tai Chi can help improve your range of motion and reduce stiffness. Here are five Tai Chi moves that can help you improve your flexibility.
Tip 1
Cloud hands movement
Cloud hands is a fundamental Tai Chi move that promotes fluidity and flexibility in the torso and arms.
The move involves shifting weight from one foot to the other while making circular motions with the hands at waist level.
This exercise helps loosen tight muscles around the spine and shoulders, resulting in better posture and reduced tension.
Tip 2
Parting the horse's mane
Parting the horse's mane is a basic move that emphasizes stretching the arms and chest.
By extending one arm forward while pulling back the other, this exercise encourages lengthening of the muscles along the upper body.
Practicing this move regularly can enhance your upper body flexibility, making daily activities easier.
Tip 3
Grasping the bird's tail
Grasping the bird's tail is a series of four movements: ward off, rollback, press forward, and push.
Each of these requires rotation of hips and waist, which increases flexibility in these areas.
The sequence also promotes relaxation by focusing on breathing techniques along with movement.
Tip 4
White crane spreads wings
White crane spreads wings focuses on expanding the chest area while balancing on one leg.
This move improves balance, as well as flexibility, by requiring you to stretch out both arms simultaneously while lifting one leg slightly off the ground.
Practicing this regularly can lead to improved coordination between different muscle groups.
Tip 5
Snake creeps down
Snake creeps down involves bending low toward ground level, with one hand touching down lightly as if mimicking a snake's movement downward.
This deep stretch targets hamstrings, calves, lower back, and hips.
It enhances overall lower body flexibility when practiced consistently over time, without straining yourself unnecessarily.