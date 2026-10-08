Try these beginner-friendly breathing exercises

Diaphragmatic breathing, also known as abdominal or belly breathing, is a basic technique that improves lung efficiency.

To practice it, lie down comfortably with one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen.

Inhale deeply through your nose so that your diaphragm inflates with air, pushing out your stomach.

Exhale slowly through pursed lips.

This exercise strengthens the diaphragm and promotes relaxation.