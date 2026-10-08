Try these beginner-friendly breathing exercises
What's the story
Breath control is an important part of physical fitness and mental well-being. It helps improve focus, reduce stress, and increase endurance. For beginners, simple workouts can help develop better breath control. These exercises are easy to perform and can be done anywhere. They focus on rhythmic breathing patterns that help strengthen the diaphragm and improve lung capacity. Here are five beginner-friendly workouts to enhance your breath control effectively.
Tip 1
Diaphragmatic breathing exercise
Diaphragmatic breathing, also known as abdominal or belly breathing, is a basic technique that improves lung efficiency.
To practice it, lie down comfortably with one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen.
Inhale deeply through your nose so that your diaphragm inflates with air, pushing out your stomach.
Exhale slowly through pursed lips.
This exercise strengthens the diaphragm and promotes relaxation.
Tip 2
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a simple, effective technique used to improve concentration and reduce stress levels.
The method involves four steps. Inhale deeply through your nose for four counts. Hold your breath for four counts.
Exhale slowly through your mouth for four counts. Pause for another four counts before repeating the cycle.
This rhythmic pattern helps regulate breath patterns and calms the mind.
Tip 3
Alternate nostril breathing practice
Alternate nostril breathing balances energy levels and calms the nervous system.
Sit comfortably with an upright posture.
Use your right thumb to close off your right nostril while inhaling deeply through the left one.
Close off both nostrils briefly before releasing only the right one to exhale fully.
Repeat this process by alternating sides several times.
Tip 4
Pursed lip breathing exercise
Pursed-lip breathing is especially beneficial during physical activities, as it helps control shortness of breath by prolonging exhalation time.
Start by inhaling slowly through the nose for two counts, then purse lips as if about to whistle, exhaling gently over four counts.
This technique keeps airways open longer, ensuring more efficient oxygen exchange.
Tip 5
Mindful breathing meditation
Mindful breathing meditation encourages awareness of every breath without altering its natural rhythm.
Sit or lie down comfortably, close your eyes if it helps you focus better, and pay attention solely to each inhale and exhale.
Do not try to change anything about them. Just observe how they feel as they flow in and out naturally.