Improve your digestion with frog pose

The frog pose is a yoga asana that can help improve your digestion. It opens the hips and stretches the inner thighs, which can help in better digestion. By practicing this pose regularly, you can promote a healthier digestive system. Here is how you can do the frog pose, and its benefits for digestion.

Tip 1 Proper alignment in frog pose To start with, kneel on the floor and spread your knees as wide as your hips. Keep your feet in line with your knees. Slowly lower your body onto your forearms, keeping your back straight. This alignment ensures that you get the most out of the pose while keeping your body safe from injuries.

Tip 2 Breathing techniques for better results Breathing is key when it comes to yoga poses, including the frog pose. Inhale deeply through the nose, filling up your lungs completely. Hold your breath for a few seconds before slowly exhaling through the mouth. This controlled breathing helps relax the muscles and improves blood flow to the digestive organs.

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Tip 3 Duration of holding the pose Holding the frog pose for a specific duration is key to reaping its benefits. Ideally, try to hold the pose for at least 30 seconds, gradually increasing it to a minute or more as you get comfortable. This sustained period gives ample time for your muscles to stretch and relax, which can help improve digestion by increasing blood flow to the abdomen and relieving tension.

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