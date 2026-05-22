5 simple eye exercises everyone should try

African cultures have long relied on natural methods to maintain health and wellness. Among these, certain exercises are believed to improve eye health. These exercises, often passed down through generations, focus on strengthening the muscles around the eyes and enhancing vision. By incorporating these practices into daily routines, one may experience better eye function and reduced strain. Here are five African exercises that can help improve eye health.

Rolling Eye rolling technique The eye rolling technique is simple yet effective. It involves rolling your eyes in a circular motion, first clockwise, and then counterclockwise. This exercise helps in relaxing the eye muscles and increasing blood circulation around the eyes. To perform this exercise, sit comfortably with your back straight, roll your eyes slowly without straining them, and repeat the motion 10 times in each direction.

Focus shifting Focus shifting exercise Focus shifting is all about improving focus and concentration. For this exercise, hold a small object at arm's length and slowly bring it closer to your nose while keeping your focus on it. Once it touches your nose, push it back to arm's length again. Repeat this process 10 times daily to strengthen your eye muscles and improve focus.

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Palming Palming technique Palming is a relaxation technique that reduces eye strain from prolonged screen time or reading. To do palming, rub your hands together until warm, then gently cup them over closed eyes without applying pressure. Make sure no light enters through fingers or palms for about two minutes while breathing deeply.

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Blinking Blinking exercise The blinking exercise is important for keeping your eyes moist and preventing dryness. It is especially important for people who spend a lot of time staring at screens. By consciously blinking more often, you can keep your eyes lubricated and comfortable. This simple act can greatly improve your eye comfort and health, making it an important part of daily eye care.