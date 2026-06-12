Sand running

Running on sandy terrains

Running on sandy terrains is a common practice in many parts of Africa, where beaches or deserts are present. The uneven surface makes the workout more challenging than running on solid ground, which helps build strength in leg muscles, while also providing an excellent cardiovascular workout. This type of running improves endurance levels by forcing the body to work harder against resistance from sand particles beneath feet during each stride taken forward across the surface area covered by sand dunes nearby coastal regions.