What are BOSU ball exercises?

The Bosu ball is a versatile piece of equipment that can improve your balance and stability. It is half a stability ball on a flat platform, which makes it unstable, forcing your body to engage more muscles. Using the Bosu ball in your workouts can improve proprioception and core strength. Here are five exercises that can do just that, and improve your overall fitness.

Tip 1 Single-leg balance stand The single-leg balance stand on a Bosu ball is a great way to improve stability and strengthen the lower body. Stand on one leg on the center of the ball, while keeping the other leg slightly bent behind you. Hold this position for as long as you can, switching legs after each set. This exercise challenges your balance and engages core muscles to keep you stable.

Tip 2 Bosu ball squats Bosu ball squats add an element of instability to regular squats, making them more effective for building strength and balance. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart on top of the Bosu ball, and lower into a squat while keeping your back straight. Ensure your knees don't go beyond your toes as you perform this movement. Start with a few reps and gradually increase as your confidence grows.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Plank with feet on BOSU ball Incorporating a Bosu ball into planks intensifies core engagement by adding an unstable surface beneath your feet. Place both feet on the dome side of the ball while maintaining a plank position with hands on the ground or another stable surface. Hold this pose for as long as possible without compromising form or balance.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Push-ups on BOSU ball Push-ups on a Bosu ball challenge upper body strength and enhance coordination by requiring more focus to maintain balance during each repetition. Place one hand on either side of the dome's surface, ensuring even weight distribution before lowering yourself towards the ground in traditional push-up style, then returning to start position smoothly.