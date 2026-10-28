Incline push-ups: An easier way to build upper body strength
What's the story
Incline push-ups are a great way to build upper body strength, especially for beginners. By elevating the hands on a stable surface, these push-ups reduce the intensity of the exercise, making it easier to perform than standard push-ups. This modification targets muscles in the chest, shoulders, and triceps, while improving stability and coordination. Incline push-ups can be done anywhere with minimal equipment, making them a versatile addition to any workout routine.
Surface selection
Choosing the right incline surface
Selecting an appropriate surface is critical for effective incline push-ups.
A sturdy bench or a low table works well, as they provide the right height and stability.
Ensure that the surface is non-slip to avoid accidents during the workout.
The height of the surface should allow you to maintain proper form without straining your back or neck.
Form focus
Mastering proper form
Maintaining proper form is key to reaping the benefits of incline push-ups while avoiding injury.
Start by placing your hands shoulder-width apart on the elevated surface.
Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core muscles throughout the movement.
Lower yourself until your elbows are at a 90-degree angle before pushing back up.
Progression tips
Gradually increasing difficulty
To build strength over time, gradually increase the difficulty of your incline push-ups.
You can do this by lowering the height of the surface or increasing repetitions as you get stronger.
Another way is to add variations, like wide-grip or narrow-grip positions, to target different muscle groups.
Routine integration
Incorporating incline push-ups into routine
Incorporating incline push-ups into your workout routine can be easy with a little planning.
Start with two sets of 10 repetitions three times a week, and increase frequency as you get stronger.
Pair them with other exercises, like squats or lunges, for a balanced workout that targets multiple muscle groups at once.