African tubers are a staple in many traditional diets and make a nutritious addition to vegan meals. Rich in carbohydrates, fiber, and essential vitamins, these root vegetables (yams, cassava, sweet potatoes, etc.) can be easily incorporated into everyday dishes to boost their flavor and nutritional value. Explore the diverse range of African tubers available, diversify your vegan meal options, and benefit from their health-promoting properties.

Drive 1 Yams: A versatile ingredient Yams are another popular tuber that can be used for a variety of vegan recipes. Their starchy texture and slightly sweet taste pairs well with savory and sweet dishes alike. You can boil, mash, or roast yams for hearty side dishes or mains. They also make an excellent base for soups and stews, thanks to their flavor-absorbing capabilities. Yams add dietary fiber and vitamin C to meals.

Drive 2 Cassava: A gluten-free option Another popular African tuber is cassava, which is also famously versatile. Naturally gluten-free, cassava is a great option for anyone on a gluten-free diet, or with celiac disease. Cassava flour is often substituted for wheat flour in baking recipes such as bread or pancakes. The root can also simply be boiled or fried and served as a side dish, like potatoes but richer in carbs.

Drive 3 Sweet potatoes: Nutrient-rich choice Sweet potatoes provide several health benefits when added regularly to vegan diets, owing to their high amount of beta-carotene (vitamin A), potassium, vitamin C (ascorbic acid), manganese, copper, pantothenic acid (B5) etc. They boost immune function and ensure healthy skin. Their inherent sweetness makes them ideal additions not just to savory dishes but even desserts like pies, cakes, muffins, etc.