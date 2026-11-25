Idli sambhar: The South Indian breakfast loved across India
What's the story
Idli sambhar is a beloved breakfast choice for many across India, particularly in the southern states. It is a simple yet delicious dish that combines steamed rice cakes (idlis) with a spicy lentil soup (sambhar). The combination of flavors and textures makes it a satisfying start to the day. Available at street stalls and local eateries, idli sambhar is an affordable, nutritious option for those on the go.
Preparation
The making of idli sambhar
Idlis are made by fermenting rice and urad dal batter, then steaming it in molds.
Sambhar is made by cooking lentils with vegetables like drumsticks or carrots, and tamarind for tanginess.
The dish is usually garnished with coriander leaves and served with coconut chutney on the side.
This combination provides a balanced meal rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and essential nutrients.
Variations
Regional variations across India
While idli sambhar is popular all over India, each region has its own twist.
In Tamil Nadu, sambhar is spicy, with a lot of vegetables.
In Karnataka, it is slightly sweeter, with jaggery.
In Kerala, coconut milk may be added to make it richer.
These variations reflect local tastes and ingredients while keeping the essence of this classic dish.
Health benefits
Nutritional benefits of idli sambhar
Idli sambhar is not just tasty but also loaded with health benefits.
Idlis are low in calories and high in probiotics (thanks to fermentation) that help with digestion.
Lentils in sambhar are a great source of protein and fiber, and the vegetables provide vitamins and minerals.
This makes it an ideal meal for anyone looking to eat healthy without compromising on taste.
Tips
Tips for enjoying idli sambhar on the go
For those who want to enjoy idli sambhar on the go, opt for places that serve fresh, hot food to retain the texture of idlis and the flavor of sambhar.
Carrying chutney separately can also help keep it fresh until you're ready to eat.
If you're packing it for later, keep each component in separate containers to prevent sogginess or loss of flavor before consumption.