When in India, visit these ancient bathing spots

India is home to a number of ancient bathing spots that provide a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of modern life. These places, steeped in history and culture, are ideal for those looking for some tranquility. From sacred rivers to serene lakes, these spots have been frequented by generations seeking spiritual and physical rejuvenation. Here are five such places that guarantee peace and serenity.

#1 The holy Ganges at Rishikesh Rishikesh, also known as the "Yoga Capital of the World," is famous for its sacred stretch of the Ganges. People flock here to take a dip in the river, which is believed to purify the soul. The calm atmosphere and surrounding hills make it an ideal spot for meditation and relaxation. You can also join yoga classes or just sit by the riverbank, soaking in the serenity.

#2 Pushkar Lake's spiritual aura Pushkar Lake in Rajasthan is surrounded by a number of ghats where pilgrims take holy dips. The lake is frequented during festivals. The peaceful vibe and stunning views of the Aravalli Hills make it a perfect place for introspection. You can stroll along the ghats or sit quietly, soaking in the spiritual energy of this ancient site.

#3 Tranquility at Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari is where you can find peace at the confluence of three oceans. The memorial is a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, and offers stunning views of sunrise and sunset. Visitors can meditate on the rock or just enjoy the calm waters around it. The place is not just a tourist attraction but also a spiritual retreat for many.

#4 Serenity at Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary's streams Located in Karnataka, Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary is home to pristine streams that flow through dense forests. These secluded water bodies provide an escape into nature's lap, far from city clamor. You can trek through trails lined with diverse flora and fauna, or just relax by crystal-clear streams, listening to birds chirping around you.