Indian cuisine: 5 underrated vegetarian ingredients to try
What's the story
Indian vegetarian cuisine is famous for its diverse flavors and ingredients. However, some lesser-known ingredients can add a unique touch to your dishes. These hidden gems can elevate the taste and nutritional value of your meals. Exploring these ingredients can open up new culinary possibilities, giving you a chance to experiment with traditional recipes in an innovative way. Here are some underrated Indian vegetarian ingredients that deserve more attention.
#1
Raw jackfruit as a meat substitute
Raw jackfruit is a versatile ingredient that has gained popularity as a substitute.
Its fibrous texture makes it an ideal candidate for dishes like tacos and curries.
Rich in fiber and low in calories, raw jackfruit is also a great source of vitamins A and C.
It absorbs flavors well, making it a great addition to any savory dish where you want to add texture without overpowering the taste.
#2
Lotus stem for crunch and flavor
Lotus stem is another underrated ingredient that adds a unique crunch and flavor to dishes.
Commonly used in stir-fries or curries, lotus stem is rich in dietary fiber, vitamin C, and potassium.
Its slightly sweet taste complements spicy preparations beautifully.
You can slice or dice lotus stem to add an interesting texture to salads or soups.
#3
Drumstick pods for nutrition boost
Drumstick pods are a staple in South Indian cooking but are rarely used elsewhere in the country.
Packed with essential nutrients like calcium, iron, and vitamin C, drumstick pods also provide a unique flavor profile with their slightly bitter taste.
They are usually added to dals or stews, but can also be used creatively in salads or stir-fried dishes for an added nutrition boost.
#4
Amaranth leaves as nutrient-rich greens
Amaranth leaves are nutrient-rich greens used in traditional Indian cooking for centuries.
High in iron, calcium, protein, and vitamins A and C, these leaves are a powerhouse of nutrition.
They can be cooked like spinach or used raw in salads for an earthy flavor that goes well with other vegetables.
#5
Black nightshade berries for unique taste
Black nightshade berries give a unique tangy taste that goes well with sweet preparations like jams or chutneys.
These small berries are rich in antioxidants, which help boost immunity when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet plan focused on healthy eating habits over time.