A guide to popular loan options in India
What's the story
Navigating through the world of loans can be a daunting task, especially when you are new to it. India offers a wide range of loan options to meet different financial needs. Knowing these options can help you make informed decisions and choose the right loan for your requirements. Here is a look at some of the most popular loan options in India, their features, and how they can help you.
#1
Personal loans: Quick financial relief
Personal loans are unsecured loans that can be used for anything, be it medical emergencies or travel expenses.
They come with minimal documentation and quick processing times, making them ideal for urgent financial needs.
The loan amount usually ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹20 lakh, depending on the lender and borrower's creditworthiness.
Repayment periods typically range from one to five years.
#2
Home loans: Investing in property
Home loans are meant for purchasing or constructing residential properties.
These loans come with longer repayment periods (up to 30 years), and relatively lower interest rates than other types of loans.
The loan amount usually covers up to 90% of the property's value, depending on the borrower's income and credit score.
Borrowers must pay processing fees and insurance premiums.
#3
Education loans: Funding academic pursuits
Education loans help students pay for higher studies in India or abroad.
These loans cover tuition fees, accommodation costs, and other related expenses.
They offer flexible repayment options, where borrowers can start repaying after completing their course or getting a job.
The maximum loan amount varies by institution but usually ranges from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh for premier institutions abroad.
#4
Auto loans: Financing your vehicle
Auto loans help you buy cars or bikes without paying the full amount upfront.
These secured loans require the vehicle itself as collateral, which lowers the interest rates compared to unsecured loans like personal ones.
The down payment usually ranges from 10% to 20% of the vehicle's on-road price, while repayment periods range from three to seven years.
#5
Business loans: Supporting entrepreneurial ventures
Business loans are tailored for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to meet their working capital or expansion needs.
These loans can be secured or unsecured, with interest rates ranging from 10% to 18% annually.
The repayment period is usually between one and five years, depending on the loan amount and the borrower's creditworthiness.