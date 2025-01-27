Indian breakfasts for good hair and metabolism
What's the story
Adding biotin-rich foods to your breakfast can make a huge difference in your hair health and metabolism.
Biotin, or vitamin B7, is essential for the body's conversion of food into energy. Plus, it promotes the health of your hair, skin, and nails.
This article lists Indian breakfast options that are not only tasty but also full of biotin to start your day on a healthy note.
Sprouts
Sprouted moong dal salad
Sprouted moong dal is a rich source of biotin and other vital nutrients like protein and fiber.
A sprouted moong dal salad with a squeeze of lemon juice, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and a sprinkle of salt provides a revitalizing start to the day.
This light and nutritious breakfast option not only promotes digestion and enhances metabolism but also fosters hair growth.
Smoothie
Almond milk smoothie
Almonds are one of the richest dietary sources of biotin.
Whipping up an almond milk smoothie with bananas, strawberries, or any fruit you like is a tasty way to start your day and get a big dose of biotin.
Throw in a handful of spinach to amp up the nutrition, and you've got yourself the perfect drink for gorgeous hair and energy to spare!
Idli-sambar
Whole wheat idli with sambar
Whole wheat idlis pack a healthier punch compared to traditional rice ones.
They provide more fiber and essential nutrients, including biotin.
And, when you pair these idlis with sambar (lentils in sambar are also rich in biotin), you get a well-rounded breakfast that not only fuels your metabolism but also helps you achieve stronger and healthier hair.
Khichdi
Oats khichdi
Oats khichdi is a delicious blend of oats and lentils, or moong dal, spiced with turmeric, cumin, and mustard seeds for a kick of flavor.
Top it off with fresh coriander for a burst of freshness.
This comforting dish is not only tasty but also a biotin powerhouse thanks to the lentils.
Biotin boosts metabolism and promotes healthy hair growth.
Chilla
Besan chilla
Besan chilla, or gram flour pancakes, are a delicious way to get your biotin fix.
Packed with protein and vitamin B7, they're the perfect morning boost for your hair health.
Plus, adding veggies like carrots or spinach amps up the nutrition even more.
Light but satisfying, these savory pancakes will supercharge your morning and your hair growth.
They're the perfect breakfast for the health-conscious foodie.