Applying for a loan? Penalty clauses you must know

Loan agreements are a common financial tool in India, but they often come with penalty clauses that borrowers may not fully understand. These clauses can have significant implications if a borrower defaults or delays payment. Knowing these penalties is crucial for anyone considering taking out a loan. This article delves into five common penalty clauses in Indian loan agreements, helping borrowers make informed decisions and avoid unexpected financial burdens.

#1 Prepayment penalties explained Prepayment penalties are charges levied when a borrower pays off their loan early, either partially or in full. These penalties are usually included to compensate lenders for the interest they lose out on when a loan is paid off before its scheduled term. In India, prepayment penalties can range from one to three percent of the outstanding principal amount, depending on the lender and type of loan.

#2 Late payment charges Late payment charges are penalties for missing or delaying scheduled loan repayments. Most Indian lenders impose late fees as a percentage of the overdue amount or as a fixed sum per missed installment. The charges can vary widely but typically range from 1% to 5% of the overdue amount per month. Consistent delays may also affect your credit score.

#3 Bounce charges on EMI payments Bounce charges apply when an equated monthly installment (EMI) fails due to insufficient funds in the borrower's account. This penalty is levied by banks or financial institutions for processing failed transactions. In India, bounce charges can range from ₹200 to ₹1,500 per failed transaction, depending on the bank's policy and the loan agreement's terms.

#4 Charges for document verification delays Some lenders impose penalties if there are delays in providing required documents during the verification process after applying for a loan. These charges are usually applicable when borrowers take longer than agreed upon in submitting necessary paperwork like income proof or identity verification documents. They may incur additional costs between ₹500 and ₹2,000, depending on how long it takes to complete this process.