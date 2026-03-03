Fermented foods in Indian cuisine: 5 staples to try

Fermented foods are an integral part of Indian cuisine, giving a unique taste and health benefits. These foods are created through the natural process of fermentation, which makes them rich in probiotics. From enhancing digestion to boosting immunity, fermented foods have been a part of traditional Indian diets for centuries. Here are five must-have fermented pantry staples that can add flavor and nutrition to your meals.

Idli batter Tangy and nutritious: Idli batter Idli batter is a staple in South Indian kitchens. Prepared by fermenting rice and urad dal, this batter is used to make idlis, a steamed rice cake. The fermentation process makes the batter light and airy, which makes the idlis soft and fluffy. Idli batter can also be used as a base for other dishes like dosa or uttapam.

Dosa batter Versatile delight: Dosa batter Another versatile fermented staple from South India, dosa batter, is made from a similar mixture of rice and urad dal. Unlike idli batter, dosa batter is thinner so that it can be spread on a hot griddle to make crispy crepes. Dosa can be served with various fillings or toppings, making it an adaptable dish for any meal.

Fermented pickles Flavorful addition: Fermented pickles Fermented pickles are a must-have in every Indian household for their tangy taste and long shelf life. Prepared by soaking vegetables like mangoes or carrots in brine or vinegar with spices, these pickles develop complex flavors over time. They not only add zest to meals but also provide probiotics that help with gut health.

Yogurt (dahi) Staple ingredient: Yogurt (dahi) Yogurt, or dahi, is an essential component of Indian cooking and eating. Prepared by fermenting milk with a yogurt culture, it is creamy and tangy. Yogurt can be used in cooking as a marinade or dressing, or consumed plain with meals as a cooling agent. It is also packed with calcium and probiotics, making it a great choice for a healthy diet.