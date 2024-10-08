Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful Indian vegan okra stir-fry with a few simple steps.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:28 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story The Indian spiced vegan okra stir-fry is a vibrant, flavorful dish that showcases okra's versatility. Originating from the Indian subcontinent, this recipe combines aromatic spices typical of Indian cuisine with okra's unique texture. It not only celebrates India's rich culinary heritage but also caters to vegetarian and vegan diets. Let's get cooking and introduce a taste of India to your kitchen.

For this dish, gather 500 grams of okra, two tablespoons vegetable oil, one teaspoon each of mustard and cumin seeds, a pinch of asafoetida (optional), two chopped onions, one tablespoon ginger-garlic paste, two chopped tomatoes, half a teaspoon turmeric powder, one teaspoon coriander powder, half a teaspoon red chili powder (adjust for taste), salt to taste, and fresh coriander for garnish.

Preparing the okra

Begin by removing the ends from each okra pod, then slice them into half-inch segments. It's essential to ensure they are thoroughly dry before cutting to prevent any sliminess. Once cut, place them aside in a bowl. This careful preparation is key to achieving the ideal texture in your stir-fry, making it a critical step in the process.

Spice tempering

Begin by heating oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds, waiting for them to sizzle and start popping. Next, incorporate asafoetida if you're using it, followed by the chopped onions. Continue to saute until the onions become translucent. This technique is crucial as it infuses the oil with a foundational flavor unique to many Indian dishes.

Adding okra and spices

First, add the ginger-garlic paste to the pan, sauteing for about two minutes until its raw smell vanishes. Then, incorporate the chopped tomatoes along with turmeric, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt. Continue cooking until the tomatoes have slightly softened. Following this, gently mix in the cut okra pieces with this spice blend, ensuring even coverage.

Final touches

Stir well to ensure each okra piece is evenly coated with spices, taking care not to break them. Cover and cook on low heat for about 10 minutes, or until the okra is tender but not mushy. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking, while keeping the okras intact. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves before serving hot with flatbread or rice.