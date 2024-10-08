Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting bowl of Japanese vegan ramen soup by sautéing garlic and green onions in sesame oil, then adding vegetable broth, water, soy sauce, and miso paste.

Japanese vegan ramen soup guide

By Anujj Trehaan 01:24 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Ramen, a dish that has captivated the world, originates from Japan and is traditionally served with meat and eggs. This guide introduces a vegan and eggless version, ensuring everyone can enjoy its rich flavors. With deep cultural roots and versatile preparation methods, vegan ramen provides a comforting bowl of noodles without compromising taste. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For Japanese vegan ramen soup, gather four cups of vegetable broth, two cups of water, one tablespoon of soy sauce (or tamari), one tablespoon of vegan miso paste, two teaspoons of sesame oil, 200 grams of eggless ramen noodles, one cup of sliced mushrooms (shiitake or button), one cup of spinach leaves, two chopped green onions, one minced garlic clove, and salt to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the broth

Start by warming the sesame oil in a large pot on medium heat. Next, add the minced garlic and the chopped green onions, reserving some for garnish, into the pot. Saute these ingredients for about two minutes until they become fragrant. This crucial step establishes the aromatic base that our soup will build upon, ensuring a depth of flavor from the very beginning.

Step 2

Add liquids and simmer

Pour in the vegetable broth and water into the pot with your sauteed aromatics. Increase heat to bring to a boil before reducing it to let everything simmer gently. Stir in soy sauce or tamari along with miso paste until well combined. Let this mixture simmer for about 10 minutes to allow flavors to meld together.

Step 3

Cook noodles separately

As your broth gently simmers, focus on preparing the ramen noodles. Follow the package instructions closely, but remember to skip any included seasoning packets. Our goal is to highlight the soup's natural flavors. Once the noodles are perfectly cooked, ensure they're thoroughly drained. This step is crucial for achieving the ideal texture and flavor profile in our vegan ramen soup.

Step 4

Combine ingredients

Add the cooked noodles to your simmering broth along with the sliced mushrooms and spinach leaves. Let these ingredients cook together for an additional three minutes. This time allows the vegetables to soften slightly while still retaining their texture. It ensures that every spoonful of this vegan ramen soup is both comforting and satisfying, with a perfect blend of flavors and textures.

Conclusion

Serve hot

Ladle your finished vegan ramen into bowls immediately after cooking is complete. Garnish with reserved chopped green onions or any other toppings you prefer, such as bamboo shoots or seaweed strips. This Japanese Vegan Ramen Soup not only warms you up but also brings a piece of traditional Japanese cuisine right into your kitchen without any animal products.