Block prints are a popular choice in Indian decor

Add elegance to your space with Indian textiles

By Simran Jeet 02:59 pm Jul 06, 202602:59 pm

What's the story

Indian textiles are a beautiful blend of tradition and craftsmanship. Famous for their intricate designs and vibrant colors, these textiles can make any modern home look stylish. From handwoven fabrics to block prints, Indian textiles have something unique to offer. Using these in home decor can add a touch of elegance and cultural richness to your space. Here's how you can use Indian textiles in your home.