5 famous Indian wedding rituals you should know
What's the story
Indian weddings are a grand affair, filled with vibrant traditions and rituals that vary from region to region. Every ceremony has its own significance, often rooted in ancient customs and beliefs. From the sacred fire to the colorful mehndi, these rituals are not just about celebration but also about cultural heritage. Here are some of the most important Indian wedding ceremonies and what they mean.
Agni Pariksha
The sacred fire ceremony
The sacred fire ceremony, or Agni Pariksha, is one of the most important rituals in Indian weddings.
The couple takes vows in front of the holy fire, which is considered a witness to their promises.
This ritual symbolizes purity and the commitment of the couple towards each other.
It is performed in almost every part of India, albeit with slight variations.
Henna application
The mehndi ritual
The mehndi ritual is an integral part of pre-wedding celebrations in many Indian cultures.
In this ceremony, intricate henna designs are applied on the bride and groom's hands and feet.
The mehndi is said to bring good luck and prosperity to the marriage.
The darker the henna stain, the stronger the love between the couple, as per tradition.
Giving away the bride
The kanyadaan ritual
Kanyadaan is another important ceremony where the bride's father gives her hand to the groom.
This act symbolizes the transfer of responsibility from one family to another.
It is often accompanied by emotional moments as parents bid farewell to their child, while welcoming a new member into their family.
Seven steps together
The Saptapadi ritual
Saptapadi, or "seven steps," is a pivotal part of most Indian wedding ceremonies.
The bride and groom take seven steps together, each step representing a vow they make to each other.
These vows cover aspects like mutual respect, support during hardships, sharing joys, and nurturing future generations together.
Symbols of marriage
The sindoor and mangalsutra rituals
Sindoor and mangalsutra are two important symbols of marriage in India.
Sindoor, a red powder, is applied on the bride's forehead by the groom during the ceremony.
Mangalsutra is a sacred necklace given by the groom to the bride, symbolizing her married status.
These rituals mark the couple's union and commitment to each other.