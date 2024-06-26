In brief Simplifying... In brief Discover India's hidden gems: Chopta, a trekker's paradise in the Uttarakhand Himalayas, Mawlynnong, Asia's cleanest village in Meghalaya with a living root bridge, Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh, a gateway to the Great Himalayan National Park, and Yercaud in Tamil Nadu's Eastern Ghats, home to coffee plantations and unique wildlife.

India's hidden hill station havens you can't miss

What's the story India, a land of diverse landscapes and cultures, is home to some of the most beautiful hill stations in the world. Beyond the well-trodden paths of Shimla and Darjeeling lie hidden gems that offer serene beauty and a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. These uncharted hill stations are perfect for travelers seeking tranquility amidst nature.

A serene escape in Chopta

Chopta, known as "Mini Switzerland," lies in the Uttarakhand Himalayas. This hidden gem offers views of the Trishul, Nanda Devi, and Chaukhamba peaks. It's perfect for trekking enthusiasts, serving as a base for treks like the Tungnath Temple trek - one of the highest Shiva temples globally. Its lush meadows and vibrant flora make it an ideal spot for nature lovers.

Mystical mornings at Mawlynnong

Dubbed "Asia's Cleanest Village," Mawlynnong in Meghalaya is celebrated for more than its cleanliness. Surrounded by vibrant green hills, it showcases a living root bridge, a marvel of Khasi tribe bio-engineering. Visitors can enjoy expansive views from the Sky Walk, a towering bamboo structure above the forest canopy. The warm hospitality of the locals further enriches its charm, making it an ideal serene retreat.

Tranquil trails in Tirthan Valley

Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh is a gateway to pristine beauty. Known for scenic views, clear rivers, and abundant trout, it's perfect for anglers and nature lovers. It's also an entry to the Great Himalayan National Park, a UNESCO site with diverse flora and fauna. Ideal for fishing or hiking, Tirthan Valley offers an unforgettable serene adventure.

Unwind in unexplored Yercaud

Yercaud, nestled in Tamil Nadu's Eastern Ghats at an altitude of one thousand five hundred fifteen meters, is less known than Ooty or Kodaikanal but equally enchanting. It features rich coffee plantations and dense forests with unique wildlife. The Big Lake, surrounded by gardens and woods, offers boating, while Killiyur Falls presents breathtaking views after a rewarding trek.