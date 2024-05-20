Next Article

Recipe-o'-clock: Make this Indonesian gado-gado

By Anujj Trehaan 01:22 pm May 20, 202401:22 pm

What's the story Gado-Gado is an Indonesian salad that delights with its mix of vegetables, tofu, and tempeh, all generously coated in a rich peanut sauce. Emblematic of Indonesia's culinary diversity, it caters to both vegetarian and vegan diets. Celebrated for its variety of textures and flavors, gado-gado has earned global popularity. Let's prepare this vegetarian classic and savor a taste of Indonesia in our own kitchens.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For gado-gado, gather 200 grams tofu, 200 grams tempeh, 150 grams green beans, two carrots (sliced), 200 grams cabbage (shredded), one cucumber (sliced), 100 grams bean sprouts, and two boiled potatoes (sliced). For the sauce: 150 grams peanuts (roasted), one garlic clove (minced), one red chili (chopped), two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon lime juice, two teaspoons brown sugar, salt, and about 100 milliliters water.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables

Start by boiling the green beans and carrots in salted water until they are tender but still crisp, which will take about three to four minutes. Then blanch the cabbage and bean sprouts in boiling water for roughly one minute. Carefully drain all the vegetables and set them aside to cool down. These steps are vital to ensure your gado-gado has the desired crunch.

Step 2

Cook tofu and tempeh

Cut both tofu and tempeh into bite-sized pieces. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat with a little oil and fry them until golden brown on all sides. This process should take around five to seven minutes for each batch. Once done, place them on paper towels to remove excess oil. The goal is to achieve a crispy exterior while keeping it soft inside.

Step 3

Make the peanut sauce

To make the peanut sauce, process roasted peanuts with garlic and chili into a paste. Pour this into a pot, stir in soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, and salt to taste. Gradually add water to get the thickness you want, whether for dipping or dressing. Gently simmer the mixture on low heat, stirring until it's fully blended and reaches your preferred consistency.

Step 4

Assemble gado-gado

To assemble gado-gado, start by layering cooked green beans, carrots, cabbage, and bean sprouts on a serving platter. Follow with cucumber slices and boiled potato pieces. Then, top with golden-brown tofu and tempeh. Finish by generously drizzling with the warm peanut sauce. If you like, garnish with fried shallots or crushed peanuts. This dish celebrates a medley of textures and flavors, epitomizing vegetarian indulgence.