Indonesian rice snacks you must try
What's the story
Indonesian cuisine is famous for its diversity and unique flavors, and rice snacks are an integral part of it. These snacks are not just delicious but also represent the rich cultural heritage of Indonesia. From savory to sweet, these rice-based treats are enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. Here are five must-try Indonesian rice snacks that will take your taste buds on an exciting journey through this vibrant culinary landscape.
#1
Kue lupis: Sweet glutinous rice delight
Kue lupis is a traditional Indonesian snack made from glutinous rice wrapped in banana leaves and steamed until soft.
Once cooked, they are drizzled with palm sugar syrup and topped with grated coconut. The combination of sweetness from the syrup, and the texture of the coconut makes it a delightful treat.
Kue lupis is often served during special occasions and can be found at local markets across Indonesia.
#2
Kue cubir: Crispy rice flour cake
Kue cubir is a popular street food snack in Indonesia, made from rice flour mixed with coconut milk, sugar, and pandan leaves for flavoring.
The batter is poured onto a hot griddle, forming thin pancakes that are crispy on the outside, yet soft inside.
These pancakes can be enjoyed plain or filled with various toppings, such as chocolate or cheese, for added flavor.
#3
Kue putu: Steamed rice cake with filling
Kue putu is another beloved Indonesian snack prepared by steaming rice flour mixed with pandan juice in bamboo tubes.
The steamed cakes have a soft texture and are filled with palm sugar, which melts while cooking, giving them a sweet surprise when bitten into.
They are usually served warm, making them perfect comfort food during rainy days.
#4
Kue keranjang: Sticky rice cake wrapped in leaves
Kue keranjang, also known as nian gao, is a sticky rice cake wrapped in bamboo leaves before being steamed for several hours.
This labor-intensive process results in dense, chewy cakes that can be sliced and eaten as is, or fried for a crispy exterior.
The subtle sweetness of the plain version makes it a versatile base for both sweet and savory toppings.
#5
Onde onde: Sesame-covered glutinous balls
Onde onde are small glutinous balls filled with sweetened mung bean paste, coated in sesame seeds, and deep-fried until golden brown.
The crunchy exterior gives way to a soft, chewy center, creating a delightful contrast in textures.
These bite-sized treats are often enjoyed as a snack or dessert, making them a popular choice among those seeking something different from the usual fare.