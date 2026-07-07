Selecting the right location is key to keeping indoor plants healthy.

5 tricks to display indoor plants beautifully

By Vinita Jain 01:55 pm Jul 07, 202601:55 pm

What's the story

Indoor plants can do wonders for your home, making it look lively and fresh. But, arranging them in a way that highlights their beauty and benefits can be tricky. Here are some practical tips to help you display indoor plants like a pro. From choosing the right spot to arranging them aesthetically, these insights will help you make the most of your green space.