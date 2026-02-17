5 indoor plants that need little water

Indoor plants can be a great way to liven up your space, but not all of them need a lot of water. For those who want to keep their plants alive without having to water them too often, here are five drought-resistant indoor plants. These hardy beauties will not only survive but also thrive with little water, making them perfect for busy plant parents.

Plant 1 Snake plant: The hardy survivor The snake plant is famous for its resilience and ability to survive in low-light conditions. It stores water in its leaves, making it drought-tolerant. This plant is ideal for beginners as it requires watering only every two to three weeks. Its upright leaves add a modern touch to any room while purifying the air by removing toxins.

Plant 2 ZZ plant: The low-maintenance option The ZZ plant is another low-maintenance option that flourishes on neglect. It has thick, waxy leaves that retain moisture efficiently, allowing it to go for long periods without water. The ZZ plant does well in indirect light and can be watered once every two weeks. Its glossy foliage adds an elegant touch to your indoor space.

Plant 3 Aloe vera: The succulent superstar Aloe vera is not just known for its healing properties but also for being an easy-to-care-for succulent. It stores water in its fleshy leaves, allowing it to withstand long dry spells. Aloe vera prefers bright, indirect sunlight and should be watered every three weeks or so. Its unique appearance makes it an attractive addition to any plant collection.

Plant 4 Jade plant: The money tree alternative Often called the money tree, jade plants are believed to bring good luck and prosperity. They are also super easy to care for. With their thick, oval leaves, jade plants store water efficiently, making them drought resistant. They thrive best under bright, indirect light and need watering only when the soil dries out completely, usually every two to three weeks.