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How to grow shiitake mushrooms indoors 
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How to grow shiitake mushrooms indoors 

By Simran Jeet
Mar 27, 2026
06:51 pm
What's the story

Cultivating shiitake mushrooms indoors can be a rewarding endeavor for those interested in growing their own food. These mushrooms are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. With the right conditions and care, you can grow them successfully indoors. This guide provides practical insights into the process of indoor cultivation, covering essential aspects such as substrate preparation, environmental conditions, and maintenance.

Substrate selection

Choosing the right substrate

The substrate is the key to successful shiitake mushroom cultivation. Shiitake mushrooms grow best on hardwood sawdust or supplemented sawdust blocks. You can also use straw or a mixture of both. Make sure the substrate is sterilized to kill any unwanted microorganisms. This can be done by steaming or pressure cooking the substrate before inoculation with mushroom spores.

Environmental setup

Creating optimal conditions

Shiitake mushrooms need specific environmental conditions to grow well. Keep the temperature between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius (68 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit), and humidity levels at around 85%. A well-ventilated area is also important to prevent mold growth and ensure proper air circulation. Using a humidifier or misting system can help maintain humidity levels.

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Spores introduction

Inoculation process

Once your substrate is ready and environmental conditions are set, you can inoculate it with shiitake mushroom spores or plugs. Make sure to wear gloves and work in a clean environment to avoid contamination. Evenly distribute the spores throughout the substrate, and seal it in containers or bags that allow for some airflow.

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Care tips

Maintenance and harvesting tips

After inoculation, monitor your mushrooms regularly for signs of growth. Keep humidity high, and temperatures stable during this phase. Harvesting should be done when caps have fully opened but before they start to flatten out completely. This ensures optimal flavor and texture in the final product.

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