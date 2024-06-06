Next Article

Add these dishes to your daily diet

Indulge in chickpea vegan delights for good health

By Anujj Trehaan 11:40 am Jun 06, 202411:40 am

What's the story Chickpeas are not limited to just hummus and salads. These versatile legumes emerge as the secret star in a variety of sweet treats that are both delectable and healthful. Rich in protein and fiber, chickpeas provide a nutritious foundation for desserts, ensuring you don't have to compromise on flavor. Join us as we explore seven vegan desserts where chickpeas truly shine.

Texture secret

Creamy chickpea chocolate mousse

Imagine diving into a rich, creamy chocolate mousse that's beneficial for you. Blended chickpeas provide the perfect creamy base, while cocoa powder delivers essential chocolatey goodness. Sweeten with maple syrup and add a touch of vanilla extract for depth of flavor. This mousse is not just indulgent but also packed with plant-based protein, making it a guilt-free pleasure to savor.

Protein treats

Chickpea peanut butter cookies

Who doesn't love a soft, chewy peanut butter cookie? By swapping out traditional flour for chickpea flour, you can indulge in a gluten-free treat that's equally satisfying. Simply combine chickpea flour with natural peanut butter, vanilla extract and your preferred sweetener. This recipe promises a batch of guilt-free cookies that are so delightful, they'll have you coming back for more time and again.

Sweet surprise

Vegan blondies with chickpeas

Imagine giving blondies a nutritious twist by using chickpeas as the core ingredient. These treats remain moist and tender, enriched with the added fiber chickpeas bring. For an extra delight, fold in vegan chocolate chips and your choice of nuts, then bake until they reach a golden perfection. They're so deliciously good, it'll be your little secret they're crafted from beans!

Snack time

Chocolate chip chickpea bars

For an on-the-go snack or a quick breakfast, these chocolate chip chickpea bars are unparalleled. They blend the nutritional benefits of oats, chickpeas, and your chosen plant-based milk to create something truly satisfying. By adding some chocolate chips for sweetness and baking until set, these bars emerge as an ideal, healthful treat for any moment of the day.

Exotic flavors

Spiced chickpea cake

Take your taste buds on an adventure with this spiced chickpea cake infused with warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. The cake uses pureed chickpeas to keep it moist while adding healthful nutrients to every slice. Top it off with a simple icing made from powdered sugar substitute and lemon juice for an exotic dessert experience.

Raw delight

No-bake chickpea cookie dough balls

For those times when you desire something sweet without baking, these no-bake chickpea cookie dough balls are ideal. Begin with canned chickpeas as your foundation, blend them with almond butter or another nut butter alternative, and mix in oats or flaxseed. Sweeten as preferred, then form the mixture into balls and chill until firm, ready to be savored.

Citrus twist

Lemon chickpea cupcakes

Discover zesty lemon cupcakes, where blended chickpeas create a light, fluffy texture, keeping the recipe vegan-friendly. Freshly squeezed lemon juice adds an irresistible tanginess, balanced by subtle sweetness. Ideal for those preferring less sugary desserts but still desiring something special, these cupcakes offer a delightful taste experience. The combination of flavors and textures makes these treats uniquely satisfying and flavorful.