Inline skating or dance: What is better for your heart?

Inline skating is known for its low-impact nature, which is easier on joints than many other forms of cardio.

It elevates heart rate effectively by working large muscle groups in the legs and core.

Studies indicate that regular inline skating can improve cardiovascular endurance by up to 50%.

On the other hand, dance workouts can be high-intensity depending on the style, such as hip-hop or salsa, and can improve heart health by increasing blood circulation and reducing stress levels.