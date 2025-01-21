What's the story

The northern lights, or Aurora Borealis, are one of nature's most breathtaking displays.

This phenomenon paints the sky in brilliant colors, but it's usually only visible in high-latitude regions near the Arctic.

Now, an interactive aurora painting experience brings this natural wonder to you! You can create your own aurora displays.

This one-of-a-kind journey combines art, science, and travel for an experience you won't forget.