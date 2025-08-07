A beginner's guide to Sun Salutations

Sun Salutations or Surya Namaskar are a series of yoga poses performed in a sequence to create a flow of movement. They are often the warm-up routine of yoga classes, but can also be beneficial for beginners willing to improve their health and wellness. This practice increases flexibility, strengthens muscles and promotes mental clarity. Here's what beginners should know about Sun Salutations.

Sequence basics Understanding the sequence The sun salutation sequence usually involves 12 poses, flowing smoothly from one to another. Each pose is synchronized with breath control, adding to the experience. Starting with mountain pose and moving through forward bends, lunges, downward dog positions engage different muscle groups while promoting balance and coordination.

Physical health Benefits for physical health Regular practice of Sun Salutations can improve your physical health by enhancing your flexibility and strength. The dynamic movements help stretch out major muscle groups while building endurance over time. Further, these exercises can also help you with weight management by increasing your heart rate during the routine.

Mental clarity Mental clarity through practice Apart from physical fitness, practicing Sun Salutations is also good for mental health. The emphasis on controlling breath in each pose promotes mindfulness and lowers stress levels. The meditative nature of it helps in clearing the head from everyday distractions while nurturing a sense of calmness.