When in Ireland, visit these beautiful gardens

Located in County Wicklow, Powerscourt Gardens is famous for its stunning landscapes and variety of plants.

The garden spans over 47 acres and features Italian and Japanese gardens, among others.

Visitors can stroll through the beautifully manicured lawns and admire the fountains and statues that dot the area.

The garden also offers breathtaking views of the Sugarloaf Mountain, making it a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts.