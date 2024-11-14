Try these African mango dishes

5 delicious African mango recipes to savor

Nov 14, 2024

What's the story Mangoes, the undisputed king of fruits, are a beloved ingredient in African cuisine. This article shares five delicious dishes you can create using African mangoes. These recipes showcase the versatility of mangoes while transporting you to the heart of Africa with each bite. From sweet indulgences to savory sensations, each dish presents a unique opportunity to savor this juicy fruit.

Coconut rice

Mango and coconut rice delight

Coconut rice gets a sweet upgrade with the addition of ripe African mangoes. This tropical twist on the classic side dish is easy to make and perfect for summer. Simply cook jasmine or basmati rice in coconut milk, then stir in diced mangoes after it's cooked. You'll be left with a fragrant and slightly sweet dish that's delicious with grilled fish or veggies.

Salsa

Spicy mango salsa

This hot and sweet mango salsa gets its kick from chili peppers and its refreshing tang from lime juice. Simply dice two ripe mangoes and combine them with chopped red onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, lime juice, and salt. Serve it with tortilla chips for a delicious dip, or top off grilled chicken breasts for a tropical twist.

Sorbet

Mango sorbet sensation

Mango sorbet, the perfect antidote to sweltering summer days, requires a mere three ingredients: succulent ripe mangoes, sugar syrup, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Whirl it all together until silky smooth, then let the freezer work its magic. Dish up this dairy-free delight with a sprig of mint for that extra kiss of refreshment.

Soup

Chilled mango soup

Looking for a refreshing appetizer or light meal? Chilled mango soup is the answer. Simply blend ripe mango flesh with orange juice and a touch of ginger until smooth. Let it chill for at least two hours before serving, and garnish with diced cucumbers or mint leaves for extra freshness.

Curry

Savory mango curry

Mango curry adds a tropical twist to your meal by blending ripe, diced mangoes into a luscious tomato-based sauce. This sauce is infused with the warmth of curry powder, garlic, ginger, and coconut milk, resulting in a harmony of flavors. Perfect for pouring over steamed rice or alongside flatbread for dipping, this fragrant curry is a sensory delight that transports the vibrant taste of African mangoes to your dining table.