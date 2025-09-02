Gen Z is unhappier than middle-aged adults, study finds

A recent global study has turned the notion of midlife unhappiness on its head, highlighting that today's young adults (Gen Z) are experiencing high levels of unhappiness. The research, which covered 44 countries including the US and UK , found that people aged between 12 and 28 today report unprecedented levels of despair and anxiety. This is in stark contrast to earlier generations who experienced a "midlife unhappiness hump," starting adulthood positively before facing despair around age 50.

Unhappiness pattern Mental health crisis The study describes Gen Z's experience as a "ski slope," where misery peaks in youth before gradually declining with age. This shift is mainly attributed to a rise in mental health issues among young people, according to study co-author Alex Bryson. Data from the CDC supports this trend, showing that poor mental health among young men increased from 2.5% in 1993 to 6.6% in 2023 and among young women from 3.2% to 9.3% over the same period.

Survey results Unique pressures faced by Gen Z A 2023 Gallup survey found only 15% of Gen Z rated their mental health as excellent, a sharp decline from a decade earlier when 52% of Millennials at the same age reported similarly. The study highlights several unique pressures faced by Gen Z, including being the first generation to grow up entirely in the social media era, losing formative years due to pandemic lockdowns, and carrying higher levels of personal debt.

Screen impact Role of smartphones Smartphones are a major factor in this trend. Bryson said, "There's increasing evidence of not only a correlation between screen use and mental ill health, but also some causal impacts." Co-author David G Blanchflower has called the trend a "global crisis," calling for measures like banning phones in schools and encouraging face-to-face socialization to combat these issues.